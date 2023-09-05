Torbay flood defence works: Residents get their say

Residents are being asked for their views on plans to protect Paignton and Preston seafronts from future flooding.

The council has now produced virtual fly-throughs to help illustrate how the completed schemes will look.

Torbay council said the flood defence work was needed to protect the areas from rising sea levels for the next 50 years.

It estimated that more than 350 properties were currently at risk of flooding.

Seafront users are being asked to comment on the proposals before final plans are submitted at the end of September 2023.

The sea defence work is part of Torbay Council's £4.6m wider "master plan" for the area.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.