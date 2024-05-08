Tops in Texas rodeo to feature locals Profili, Cook who rank in top 10 in world standings

May 7—Quite a few of the contestants in the 62nd-edition of the Tops in Texas PRCA Rodeo have roots in Cheorkee County.

Scheduled to take part in team roping on Thursday, Opening Night, is Kaden Profili of Jacksonville, who will be teaming up with header Wenceslao Aquilera, who hails from Athens.

Profili, who currently ranks No. 7 in the world standings for heelers, with earnings of just over $47,483 (according to prorodeo.com), was the 2023 Resistol Rookie Heeler of the Year. He is considered by many in the rodeo industry to be one of the up and coming stars in team roping.

Profili had a huge month in April. He finished first in average at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo in Logandale, Nev., which earned him just over $4,000 and came in second place at San Angelo. That runner-up finish put $4,602 into his bank account.

On Saturday night, the final night of this year's rodeo, Logan Cook of Alto is slated to compete in saddle bronc riding.

Cook is No. 10 in the latest world standings where he has pocketed purses totaling $48,899 so far this season.

Cook came in first place, with a score of 89.5 at the Red Bluff (Calif.) Round-Up late last month. That 8-second ride was worth $7,840.

Jacksonville's Jayse Tettenhorst and James Arnold (Midway, Texas) are on the team roping card for Saturday evening as are James Tettenhorst of Jacksonville and his roping buddy, Paul Casey.

Jayse Tettenhorst is ranked No. 26 in earnings on the Texas Circuit.

Rusk-cowboy Brennan Lucian (header) and Karson Rhoades (heeler) are also scheduled to take to the dirt at the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena Saturday.

All rodeo performances get under way at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets are free, courtesy of Trial to Christ Church, J-C Cowboy Church and Branded by Christ Cowboy Church for Thursday's show.