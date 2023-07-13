Tops have the stuff to win 11 or more this fall

Jul. 13—Still more than six weeks away from the start of the 2023 college football season, fans of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers harbor high expectations — and they're not alone in their unbridled optimism.

Multiple gridiron publications have already tabbed WKU to emerge as champions of a reconfigured Conference USA, despite the fact that the Hilltoppers' defense lost a substantial amount of talent from last year's 9-5 squad and that this year's unit is largely untested.

Western's uptempo offense, however, could be historically good. It is off-the-charts explosive and should be able to outscore the vast majority of its early-season foes while the defensive unit plays catch-up and gains experience and confidence as the campaign unfolds.

No doubt about it, this could be a special season for WKU, and there are at least five reasons the Hilltoppers have the opportunity to win 11 or more games this fall:

1-AUSTIN REED — The NCAA's leading passer in 2022, Reed returns to the Hill for his final collegiate campaign amid much fanfare. And why not?

After all, last season Reed completed 389 of 602 passes (.646) for a jaw-dropping 4,744 yards to go with 40 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions.

Reed only got better as the season progressed, and the show he put on in WKU's decisive 44-23 conquest of South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl was one of the postseason's most stirring individual performances.

Reed has a rifle of a right arm that has proved to be accurate on short, mid-range and deep aerials. He plays with a rare level of moxie and believes he's the most talented player on the field without being big-headed about it.

The cerebral Reed also has tuck-it-and-run capabilities that can turn broken plays into first downs and tend to demoralize opposing defenses.

He is the total package — and NFL bound in 2024.

2-MOMENTUM — After a pair of disappointing seasons under Mike Sanford Jr. in 2017 and 2018, WKU hired Jeff Brohm's former offensive coordinator, Tyson Helton, who in four short seasons has quietly but irrefutably re-established the high bar set by Willie Taggart, Bobby Petrino and Brohm during the 2010s.

Under Helton, the Hilltoppers expect to win every time they step on the field. They don't win them all, of course, but the mindset is very real — and it has propelled the program exponentially since 2019.

Three times in the past four seasons, Western has won nine games and has also won its bowl game — the exception being the COVID pandemic season of 2020, when the Hilltoppers slipped to 5-7 and lost their bowl game.

Nonetheless, Helton has the program firmly positioned on solid ground within the FBS, and WKU is very fortunate (repeat, very fortunate) to have retained his services for this long.

As long as Helton is at the helm, the expectation of perennial greatness for WKU football will be sustained.

3-THE SCHEDULE — Working in Western's favor this year is a schedule that isn't (on paper, at least) as potentially menacing as in years past.

Last year's non-conference slate included a home game with Austin Peay and road games at Hawaii, Indiana and Auburn. This year's non-league slate includes home games against South Florida and Houston Baptist and road games at Ohio State and Troy.

Last year's C-USA schedule included games against Florida International, Troy, UTSA, Middle Tennessee, UAB, North Texas, Charlotte and Rice. This year's league schedule features meetings with MTSU, Jacksonville State, UTEP, Sam Houston State, Louisiana Tech, Liberty, New Mexico State and FIU.

In terms of new C-USA members, Liberty may be the best of the lot — and the Hilltoppers host the Flames in the friendly confines of Houchins/Smith Stadium, which helps considerably.

Other than the Ohio State game, there's a chance the Hilltoppers will be favored in every regular-season outing. WKU can in no way, however, overlook the ever-dangerous USF Bulls at home in the season opener — the result of which will establish the early tenor for the season.

4-RECEIVERS GALORE — A WKU program that used to be known as Tight End U. and has evolved into Quarterback U. may eventually become known as Wide Receiver U.

Two seasons ago, in the throes of QB Bailey Zappe (New England Patriots) tossing 62 touchdowns passes to break the all-time FBS record of 60 set by former LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Jerreth Sterns stunned the college football world by making (gulp!) 150 receptions for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Last year, with Reed as the signal-caller, Malachi Corley caught 101 passes for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns — leading the nation in yards after contact.

Well, Corley — also destined for the NFL — is back on the hill for his final collegiate season, along with fellow wideouts Michael Mathison (62 catches, 615 yards, 3 TDs) and Dalvin Smith (35 catches, 443 yards, 4 TDs.). And, in what can only be termed an embarrassment of riches, the Hilltoppers have a half-dozen other WRs pressing these guys for playing time. No joke.

Western is fast, furious and ferocious on offense, and their ample corps of wide receivers set a relentless tone for one of the most entertaining and highest-scoring outfits in America.

5-MINDSET — This program isn't afraid of anybody and is willing to play any team, any time, anywhere. Through the years, this "bring it" mentality has led to two C-USA championships, victories over Kentucky (twice), Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Army and Navy, as well as six bowl victories since 2014.

The mindset started in 2012 with the effervescent Taggart ("Who's got it better than us? NOOOOO-body!") and was perpetuated by Petrino, Brohm and, ultimately, Helton, who had first been privy to it as a Brohm assistant.

The Hilltoppers have become masters at taking seasons one game at a time, and over the past decade-plus they have rarely taken the field unprepared to achieve at an optimum level. WKU relishes the opportunity to play (and beat) bigger programs on the road, and Hilltopper fans have been rewarded with some eye-opening performances because of it.

Beyond this, Helton is a cool customer on the outside, with a highly-competitive fire in the belly within. He comes from a top tier coaching family and has an uncanny knack of making the right call at the right time — the type of special gift that can steal victory from the jaws of defeat.

Add it all up and WKU finds a way to win 11 or more in 2023.