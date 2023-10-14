Tops have a lot on line the next two Tuesdays

Oct. 14—The Western Kentucky football team has reached a pivotal juncture in the 2023 season, and how the Hilltoppers perform in their next two games will go a long way toward determining their ultimate fate in Conference USA.

Up first is Tuesday's visit to Alabama for a showdown with Jacksonville State (5-2, 3-1 C-USA), and the following Tuesday (Oct. 24, ESPNU) will be a home encounter with undefeated league front-runner Liberty (6-0, 4-0).

Last week, Liberty put together a big second half to win at Jacksonville State, 31-13, but WKU head coach Tyson Helton insists the Gamecocks will be a handful for his team in what will be a national televised game on ESPNU.

"It will take everything we've got to go down there and win the game," said Helton, whose Hilltoppers (4-2, 2-0) were the preseason choice to win the C-USA title. "But this is the time of that if you're going to try to make that (championship) run you've got to go on the road and find a way to win.

"You're going to have two highly motivated football teams playing on Tuesday night on national TV, so it should make for a really, really good game that I expect to go down to the wire."

WKU is coming off a head-scratcher that ultimately fell into the victory column.

On Oct, 5, the Hilltppers were clicking on all cylinders — getting a career game from star wide receiver Malachi Corley — and built a 35-7 halftime lead at Louisiana Tech, but then went scoreless in the second half and had to hang on for a rather precarious 35-28 victory.

Helton accepted part of the blame for the offense's second-half shutdown.

"I was really proud of the defense at the end," Helton said, "but we go out there and don't score in the second half. Part of that has to do with me, trying to manage the clock with a four-touchdown lead. You're playing that time game a little bit.

"The takeaway from this is that with the makeup of our offense we have to be pedal to the metal all the time — we can't play the conventional clock game. We had some critical drops and (if the catches had been made) it would have kept some drives alive.

"We just need to be a lot sharper this week because Jacksonville State will test all our weaknesses."

WKU is known nationally for its fast tempo, but the Gamecocks are even faster, according to Helton.

"They're the fastest team in college football — them and Tennessee," Helton said. "They can throw it and they can run it, and there's going to be a lot to defend with this football team. They're going to make plays, and we're just going to have to make them kick field goals and keep them out of the end zone.

"They can score points in bunches. They were down 23-7 at Middle Tennessee and they came back to win (45-30), so that tells you all you need to know about how explosive they can be in a given game.

"They know how to play football for four quarters and we better show up and play for four quarters if we want to win this game."

While the short-term focus for WKU is on Jacksonville State and Liberty, Helton has been impressed with the entire conference.

"This league is just what I thought it was going to be — it's a league filled with tremendous parity," he said. "It's a battle to win every week, no matter who's playing."

Nonetheless, the next two games are particularly huge for the Hilltoppers, and a sweep of Jacksonville State and Liberty would go a long way toward securing the C-USA championship.

So, stay tuned — one Tuesday night at a time.