What tops your Cowboys wish list this offseason? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what tops your Dallas Cowboys wish list this offseason.
The Browns officially parted ways with a pair of veteran defensive players on Wednesday. The team announced the release of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson. Both moves were expected and were designated as post-June 1 moves in order to spread the cap hit out over 2024 as well. Clowney was not under [more]
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Chiefs have already signed three unrestricted free agents this week.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
The Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. to add depth on the defensive line.
The Steelers are adding another linebacker in free agency. Elandon Roberts told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media that he has agreed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh. The Steelers also struck a deal with Cole Holcomb earlier this week. Roberts spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins and started 44 of the 48 games [more]
The Colts have pulled the plug on the Stephon Gilmore tenure a year early, sending the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Cowboys in a trade.
Here's the latest Eagles news and rumors as free agency kicks off this week.
All the news and rumors on free agency as the Eagles begin the new league year trying to remake their Super Bowl roster.
Both the Packers and Jets badly want the Aaron Rodgers trade to happen, so now it's just a matter of which team blinks first.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]