Tops need a go-to back to reach next level

Aug. 10—The buzz is palpable around the Western Kentucky football program as the Hilltoppers prepare for the 2023 season, which opens Sept. 2 against South Florida at Houchens/Smith Stadium.

And, the buzz is legitimate.

After all, WKU is a runaway pick to win the Conference USA title, and the Hilltoppers return two of the nation's top offensive players in quarterback Austin Reed, who led the nation in passing last fall, and wide receiver Malachi Corley, who led the country in yards after contact in 2022.

Add to this the return of linebacker JaQues Evans, C-USA's preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

So, then, what's not to like? Very little.

Nonetheless, if Western is to satisfy its desire to become a player on the national scene the Hilltoppers' running game must pick up the pace.

To his credit, first-year WKU offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead — a disciple of the vaunted "Air Raid" attack of the late Mike Leach — seems to understand this.

"The running game is very important in terms of what we want to put together here," Hollingshead said. "We need to be as dynamic as possible in the running game, and we need to be balanced. That doesn't mean we should call the same number of running plays as passing plays, but we need to be balanced in the sense that our running game is a threat that opposing defenses must be concerned about.

"We need to find ways to get our best running backs the ball in space and maximize our running game to its fullest, and this includes getting tough yards on the ground when we need a first down."

Western's best teams over the past decade did this.

In the C-USA championship years under head coach Jeff Brohm in 2015 and 2016, WKU featured a truly balanced attack — and this is part of what's separating the Hilltoppers from being a nine-win team (this has occurred in three of the past four seasons) and an 11-or-12 win team that makes its way into the Top 25 poll.

Western won a combined 23 games in those seasons behind the passing of Brandon Daugherty (5,055 yards and 48 touchdowns in 2015) and Mike White (4,363 yards and 27 TDs in 2016), along with superlative contributions made by running back Anthony "Ace" Wales — one of the most underrated Hilltoppers of the 21st century.

In 2015, the irrepressible Wales, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound product of Louisville's Central High School, rushed for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught 27 passes for 225 yards and two scores. The following season he was extraordinary, rushing for 1,621 yards and 27 touchdowns, adding 30 receptions for 323 yards and three scores.

Wales followed a trend of 1,000-yard backs on the Hill. Bobby Rainey gained more than 1,500 yards in each of his final three seasons (2009-2011), Antonio Andrews rushed for more than 1,500 yards in 2012 and 2013, and Leon Allen rushed for more than 1,500 yards in 2014.

But WKU's ground attack hasn't been nearly as dynamic since Wales' departure. Since 2017, the Hilltoppers have featured only one 1,000-yard running back (Gaej Walker gained 1,208 yards in 2019, Helton's first season as head coach) and this has become the only elephant in the room on the offensive side of the line.

Western averaged a healthy 4.9 yards per carry last season, for instance, but its running back by committee approach failed to produce a true star such as Wales. In fact, Davion Ervin-Poindexter led the squad in rushing with a meager 525 yards. Moreover, no running back scored more than three touchdowns over a 14-game schedule, as quarterback Reed led the way with eight rushing TDs.

This is a serviceable, even successful, approach (and, frankly, if you don't have a true thoroughbred in the backfield, it's the only valid option). To be a force on the national scene, however, it says here that Western must find a versatile, workhorse back to feature and, well, roll with him — like Brohm did with Wales in the mid-2010s.

"We've got a really good group of running backs," Hollingshead said, "and they will help us in the passing game, too."

Perhaps a genuine star will emerge from that group this season — and someone needs to become the team's go-to guy if the Hilltoppers expect to elevate their already-strong program to the next level.