To topple No. 4 Washington in Apple Cup, WSU will need to curb the Huskies' offense

Nov. 24—PULLMAN — When Cameron Ward says the moment doesn't feel too big for him, when he says he doesn't get fazed, he doesn't say it to puff out his chest. Washington State's quarterback says it in a matter-of-fact way, like he just wants to explain why he feels so.

"I don't believe it'll ever be too big for me, the moment," Ward said. "I was a zero-star recruit. I'm at a Power Five school right now."

Ahead of Saturday's Apple Cup, the final Pac-12 game between Washington State and No. 4 Washington, there might be better news for the Cougars — but it doesn't hurt having your quarterback infuse confidence in himself and his teammates.

To topple the Huskies and eliminate them from College Football Playoff contention, the Cougars will need to capitalize on Ward's confidence. They're trying to follow a six-game losing streak with a two-game winning streak to end the regular season — and secure bowl eligibility — and staring at them is an 11-0 Washington team with a multitalented roster .

The tip of the spear is quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Heisman candidate who leads the country in total yards with 3,695. Around him are receivers who have engineered one of the country's best offenses: Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk, Germie Bernard and Jalen McMillan, a quartet that has combined for 2,811 yards and 23 scores.

In charge of defending those guys will be the Washington State secondary, which hasn't been bad this year, just a little inconsistent — and a little curious. The Cougars' best cornerback, Chau Smith-Wade, has missed the past four games with a peculiar string of injuries. The setback that kept him out of the first two games, WSU coach Jake Dickert said, was a soft-tissue injury.

During the week leading up to WSU's loss to California on Nov. 11, Dickert said on his radio show that Smith-Wade was set to return. Except he missed that game, too. After the game, Dickert explained that Smith-Wade was ready to return, but in the Cougars' "run-through" on Friday, he collided with safety Jaden Hicks, shelving him for that game.

Last week, Hicks recounted the collision : "The quarterback kind of threw it just in the air, and we were in Cover 2. I was running to it, Chau was dropping back, and we kind of just collided. I don't think it's anything serious, but it's something that we're trying to watch."

Ever since, each time Dickert has fielded questions from media on Smith-Wade's availability, he has used the same phrase: "day-to-day." That's the term he used on Monday, during his weekly news conference, and he used it after the Cal game.

On Tuesday, Smith-Wade accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, a college football all-star game played in February — for players who have completed their college eligibility, per the organization's website. Could he return to WSU next fall for his final year of eligibility? It seems hazy at best.

"Chau is one of our captains on defense. He's a vocal guy," WSU senior edge Brennan Jackson said after his group's loss to Cal. "He just commands a lot of respect on the field. It's basically like they're only playing with 10 guys when he's on the field, because you can't pass over to him. But just missing him today, definitely we can feel that energy he brings."

It bears rehashing because WSU's depth at that position group is thinning. Smith-Wade may have played his last game in a Cougars uniform. Redshirt freshman Javan Robinson has too, announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal last week. Senior cornerback Cam Lampkin is graduating — but he'll be available Saturday in Seattle.

To Dickert, that importance may be impossible to overstate. Lampkin has played in all 11 games this season. He's recorded six pass break-ups.-

"To perform the way he has, has been just phenomenal and that consistent," Dickers said. "I always knew he had the talent — to be that consistent, I think he's been just phenomenal."

To dethrone the Huskies, the Cougars might have to be more than just phenomenal. On offense, they'll need to limit turnovers, which starts with Ward, who is tied for the most fumbles in the country with 11. Ward lost three of those against Cal, which returned two for touchdowns. Ward avoided turnovers in last week's win over Colorado, though, which might give teeth to what he said after that Cal game: "I feel like I've grown in ball security."

He will need to prove it on Saturday. The good news for him and the Cougars is that he might not have to do all the heavy lifting on that side of the ball. Starting running back Nakia Watson, limited by various injuries for much of the season, looked quicker and more spry last week than he had all season. That was Watson's first game all season feeling 100% healthy, Ward said.

That has always been the key to unlocking WSU's offense, which has struggled when defenses don't respect its run game. A healthy Watson — and perhaps an improving run-blocking effort from the WSU offensive line — will certainly help the Cougars' cause in Seattle.

WSU will return to Montlake in September, when the teams will meet at Lumen Field in a nonconference game, as Washington departs for the Big Ten. WSU still needs a conference home. For now, though, both belong to the Pac-12, which might make this Apple Cup the last one that feels like this.