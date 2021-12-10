After topping GCU, Kimani Lawrence says ASU is ‘learning how to win together'

Pac-12 Networks’ JB Long and Don MacLean speak with student-athlete Kimani Lawrence following Arizona State men’s basketball 67-62 win over Grand Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 9 in Tempe. Lawrence notches his fifth double-double this season after finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks on Thursday night. Arizona State improves to 4-6 overall. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.