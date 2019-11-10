Toppin scores 29 to lift Dayton past Indiana St. 86-81

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Obi Toppin had a career-high 29 points plus 12 rebounds as Dayton edged past Indiana State 86-81 on Saturday night.

Jalen Crutcher had 14 points and six assists for Dayton (1-0). Rodney Chatman added 12 points, four assists and three steals. Ryan Mikesell had 12 points for the home team.

Tyreke Key had 21 points for the Sycamores (0-1). Jordan Barnes added 19 points and nine rebounds. Christian Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Dayton plays Charleston Southern at home next Saturday. Indiana State plays Louisville on the road on Wednesday.

