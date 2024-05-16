Toppin says he left UNM for 'bigger stage,' praises Lobo fans

May 15—Former UNM Lobo JT Toppin had another productive scrimmage on Wednesday at the NBA's Pre-Draft Combine in Chicago while also speaking publicly this week for the first time about why he chose to leave the program after his historic freshman season.

After posting a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) in a scrimmage Tuesday, Toppin on Wednesday recorded a 10-point, seven-rebound, two-steal game that including the power forward showing off a coveted outside shot, going 2-for-2 from 3-point range.

More than 40 players were involved in combine scrimmages. The event is by invitation only and players are chosen by who NBA executives have identified as most likely to be drafted in the June Draft.

Toppin was the only player over two days of scrimmages to have a double-double and over two games averaged 10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds on 9-17 shooting (52.9%) and 3-4 3-point shooting (75%).

Toppin has retained his college eligibility, but has entered the NCAA transfer portal, where he is being recruited heavily by the Texas Longhorns with what sources have said is a likely $1 million NIL agreement, should he decide to withdraw from the NBA Draft by the May 29 deadline.

Since his entry into the transfer portal, neither Toppin nor his agent, Ramon Sessions with the On Time Agency Group, have returned messages to the Journal seeking an interview. But Toppin did speak publicly during an open media availably session on Tuesday.

Toppin was asked about his decision to leave UNM, where he went from under-recruited forward out of Dallas to Mountain West Freshman of the Year and NBA prospect under head coach Richard Pitino and staff.

"I wanted to play on a bigger stage," Toppin said. "It was nothing bad against the program, I just wanted to play on a bigger stage."

Toppin this past season averaged 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and shot 62.3% while being named Mountain West Freshman of the Week nine times, earning postseason all-conference honors and finishing among the national leaders in several statistical categories.

Toppin was quick to praise Lobo fan support from this past season saying the Pit was "amazing" and that he never saw a game all season "where it's not packed."

He acknowledged his ascension to the stage he is on now happened quickly.

"Yeah, it's crazy. I didn't really I think it was gonna be this fast," Toppin said. "But I put the work in and I prayed on it. It's amazing."

He added it was sometime in the middle of the season with the Lobos when he started to realize he might be ready for a potential jump to the NBA.

Asked what he feels he brings to an NBA roster, Toppin said it would be what he showed all season with the Lobos.

"I'm a dog. I go get it," he said. "If I'm not getting passed the ball, I'm going to go get it from a rebound or something like that. ... just do the things that other players don't do."

One thing NBA scouts are curious about with Toppin is whether he can shoot from the outside. His two catch-and-shoot 3s on Wednesday were big plusses.

He said that part of his game grew tremendously at UNM.

"Out of high school, I really wasn't shooting the 3 that much," Toppin said. "So I knew in college, I was going to have to shoot it. So I just kept getting reps in and I've seen a lot of improvement in my shot."

Toppin has a private workout/pro day style event Thursday in Chicago with select teams attending and then he will go through one-on-one interviews with teams. He can then move on to private workouts with teams, which he can do until the two-day draft on June 26-27, or until May 29 if he chooses to return to college for his sophomore season.