Toppers drop the 1st of 3 to Farragut in the state sectionals, while D-B wins the softball regional

Knoxville, TN — it’s nitty-gritty time on the high school diamond, Farragut and Science Hill opening a best-of-three series tonight winner moves on to state. Admirals (34-5) coming in

and bringing their bats once again soph. Aidan Flagg with the double, then later it’s Miss. State signee Landis Davila is at the plate and the left-handed batter goes deep and outta here to right…. it’s a 2-run shot and the Admirals are feeling good at home.

The Toppers looking to make something happen no one is on base as this Farragut offering is drilled into the right field corner but the throw-in is swift and accurate to nail the runner at 2nd.

Farragut wins game one 9-4. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 4 o’clock…

