Topgolf opening new Southern California location

Rapidly expanding sports entertainment venue Topgolf is opening a new location in Southern California this week.

Montebello is the latest L.A. area community to welcome a Topgolf; two other SoCal communities – El Segundo and Ontario – already have one, while Topgolf’s other two California locations are in San Jose and Roseville, near Sacramento.

The electronic driving range will contain more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays throughout three floors. Each bay accommodates up to six players and is equipped with a high-definition TV, and attendees will have access to the venue’s sports bar and restaurant.

Complimentary golf clubs are provided, but guests are allowed to bring their own clubs to tee off with Topgolf’s high-tech golf balls that “score themselves,” the company said.

The new Topgolf location in Montebello, CA. (KTLA)

In addition to the bar and restaurant, the Montebello location will have a rooftop terrace with fire pits and private event spaces.

Pricing varies by the time of day and day of the week, and a $5 one-time member fee will be charged to new players.

Topgolf Los Angeles – Montebello opens its doors on Friday, May 3. Reservations can be made beginning Tuesday.

There are 90 Topgolf locations across the U.S., with other locations in the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Germany, Mexico, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

