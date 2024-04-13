TopGolf host camp jain Augusta during Masters week

AUGUST, GA (WJF)- A local organization is bringing families together through golf.

Camp Jain is an event that gives families a golf experience like no other, with a little extra fun to go along with the sport.

“for me personally I have two and half year-old daughter at home so I wanted to create selflessly something where she could fall in love with golf and do it in a way that isn’t so tight and stuck in the traditions ad bit more playful” said Chris Hovsepian, founder of camp Jain.

A splash of water, face painting, plenty of food and golfing , all for the kids. TopGolf has partnered with first tee of Augusta, allowing more than 200 kids and families to take over the Topgolf venue Thursday for camp Jain Augusta.

” TopGolf we’re all about play we bring a little more fun to the world a little more play so when Chris approached us with this idea a year ago it’s like no brainer this just screams fun and the idea getting to do with kids and adults together is what our experience is all about” said Connor Smith, Topgolf director of marketing.

The goal of Camp Jain is to get kids to fall in love with the game of golf , and with families in town for this year’s Masters Tournament, it’s the perfect opportunity to introduce them to the sport.

“Is to bring kids and families together through golf I think that’s the biggest goal you have so many kids starting to play I think it’s really important that they have their best friends their families, people around them that are also comfortable to play if they’re even thinking about it” said Chris Hovsepian, founder of camp Jain.

Smith says there are plenty of other activities at TopGolf patrons and their families can check out while here for Masters.

