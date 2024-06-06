Topes Today from Tuesday night, June 4

Jun. 5—At Sacramento

7:45 p.m., 610 AM/ 95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Peyton Battenfield (2-2, 10.29) vs. River Cats RHP Carson Seymour (1-5, 5.17)

WEDNESDAY: The Isotopes and River Cats played a late game in Sacramento.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Javier Francisco's RBI single for Sacramento in the bottom of the eighth inning was the difference for the River Cats in a 3-2 victory over Albuquerque.

Brett Auerbach was 4-for-4 with a home run for Sacramento.

Michael Toglia of the Isotopes belted a two-run homer in the top of the sixth, his ninth of the season, to give his team a 2-1 lead but the River Cats tied it in the bottom half.

Albuquerque fell to 1-10 in series openers this season. The Isotopes were just 1 of 12 with runners in scoring position Tuesday, and stranded 10 runners.

NEXT HOME GAME: June 11 vs. El Paso, 6:35 p.m.