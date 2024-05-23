Topes Today for Thursday, May 23

May 22—at Salt Lake

6:35 p.m. 610 AM/ 95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes TBD vs. Bees RHP Davis Daniel (2-3, 5.62)

WEDNESDAY: Despite two home runs from Sean Bouchard, the Isotopes fell on Wednesday, 7-6 to the Salt Lake Bees in a matinee game.

Bouchard's home runs traveled 440 feet and 457 feet, respectively. But Salt Lake used a four-run sixth inning as the Bees overcame an earlier 5-2 deficit.

Albuquerque had a chance to tie or take the lead in the ninth, and it had two runners aboard. But Drew Romo grounded out to end the game.

The Isotopes still have yet to win three straight games this season. Coco Montes extended his hitting streak to nine games in the loss.