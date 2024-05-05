Topeka West names new boys’ basketball coach

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West high school has picked its successor of the legendary Rick Bloomquist for the Chargers’ next head boys’ basketball coach.

Christian Ulsaker will take charge of the program, starting in the 2024-25 season.

Ulsaker comes to Topeka West after five seasons leading Wabaunsee. Prior to his time in Alma, he made stops at Washburn Rural, Hayden, Shawnee Heights and more.

“I wanted to be back in Topeka, this is home for me,” Ulsaker said. “I’ve told all my friends…if there’s a 501 [school district] job that ever opened up, it’d be Topeka West.”

Ulsaker also sent a message to Topeka West athletes and families.

“Highly competitive, but also understanding,” he said. “I like to think that my special education background gives me a chance to relate to players and also people of many different backgrounds…I want my players to know that they can come to me regardless of the situation, doesn’t have to be basketball related.”

A McPherson, Kansas native, Ulsaker was named Mr. Kansas Basketball as a high school senior. He went on to play college basketball at Washburn, where he fell in love with the capital city.

“[Washburn] was where I met my wife, that’s where I was coached by the legendary Bob Chipman,” Ulsaker said. “It’s always fun to go back to football games, my sister was an assistant for Washburn for five or six years.”

Ulsaker says he does know the challenge that will come with taking over the role of legendary coach Rick Bloomquist, who retired in March after 48 years as a staple in Kansas high school hoops. Ulsaker has known Bloomquist since his Ulsaker’s days in high school, where Bloomquist’s Emporia team beat Ulsaker’s McPherson squad in the 5A state tournament.

“It’s been fun being able to build a relationship with coach Bloomquist,” Ulsaker said. “Just a great basketball mind to just get information from, and he’s always willing to help. That’s something that you can tell what makes legends, legends.”

