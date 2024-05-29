Topeka’s Smith commits to Arkansas women’s basketball

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Topeka High standout Kiki Smith is taking her talents to Fayetteville after one season at Hutchinson Community College.

Smith announced her commitment to the Razorbacks via social media on Tuesday. The 5-foot-7 guard was named the 2024 Player of the Year by the National Junior College Athletics Association.

She played in all 37 games in her sole year with the Blue Dragons, averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Smith led Hutch to and 88-80 national championship victory over Northwest Florida State College in April.

