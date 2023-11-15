What Topeka High's BJ Canady hopes to improve before leaving for Cal football

TOPEKA — There isn’t a single place that brings BJ Canady happiness like the football field.

The Topeka High defensive lineman announced his commitment to the University of California-Berkeley in early October. The local product explained that through the hard workouts and early morning practice, the gridiron is where he finds his inner peace.“I have played sports my whole life and I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t play it,” Canady explained. “Playing sports takes my mind off of stuff that other stuff wouldn’t help.”

Topeka High BJ Canady will play his college football at the University of California, Berkeley.

The 6-foot 4-inch, 265-pound defensive lineman was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports this season. He is also the third-best recruit from the state of Kansas. Canady committed to Cal over local schools like Kansas and Kansas State while he also earned scholarship offers from Tennessee, Memphis, Washington and Minnesota, to name a few.

Canady’s decision to head west was due to the relationship he built with defensive line coach Andrew Browning through the recruitment process.

“The way they came after me through the recruitment is what did it for me,” Canady said. “They showed me how they are going to use me in their defense which is the way that I really want to be used. They play a four front defense.”

It wasn’t an easy season for Topeka High, which finished with just one win. But Canady was an obvious bright spot as it seemed like he was around the ball on every play. He created havoc on defense as he sprinted toward opposing ball carriers. He tipped passes and rushed the quarterback at will while also blocking a punt.

“We played some of the best teams in Kansas which made the season tough, but I think that is what is going to set the younger players up for success later,” Canady said. “Next year is going to be a big step, the players are already taking it serious by lifting and everything.”

The success in his final year with the Trojans came down to his dedication in the weight room. He expressed his gratitude to his coaches and his trainers who have worked him hard through this past summer to be where he is today.

Canady will sign his national letter of intent to Cal in December. He will also join the Golden Bears program in January as he graduates a semester early from Topeka High.

This is when the real work begins as he shapes his body for college football.

“I got to get back into the weight room,” Canady said. “I have to get my strength back. I also need speed and to get my hands better in pass rush situations.”

