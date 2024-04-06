Topeka’s DeLeye named to USA Volleyball U21 National Team

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural graduate Brooklyn DeLeye is catching national attention ahead of her sophomore year at the University of Kentucky.

The former Junior Blue is one of 20 players in the country who were selected to the 2024 USA Volleyball U21 National Team, the organization announced Wednesday.

Those selected will train June 14-22, ultimately competing to represent the USA at the NORCECA Continental Championship that runs from June 23 to July 1 in Toronto. Only 12 out of 20 will be chosen during training.

DeLeye led Kentucky volleyball with 416 points and 391 kills in 2023. She and the Wildcats stamped last season with a deep run in the NCAA tournament, falling to Arkansas in the semifinals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.