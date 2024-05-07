Topeka’s Canady named Pac 12 Pitcher of the Year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High graduate Nijaree Canady continues to cement herself as one of the best players in college softball.

On Tuesday, Canady was named Pac 12 softball’s Pitcher of the Year.

She followed up an unbelievable freshman campaign, with 17 wins and a 0.73 ERA, with an even better sophomore spring. Canady’s second year with Stanford saw 17 more wins in the regular season, while she posted a 0.53 ERA and struck out 243 batters in 158.2 innings pitched.

In 2024, Canady’s ERA was the best in the country. She also led the Pac 12 in strikeouts (243), strikeouts per 7 innings (10.7), hits allowed per 7 innings (3.13), opposing batting average (.133) and saves (5).

The former Lady Trojan is adding to her trophy case, after having won a national freshman of the year award in 2023. She’s not the only NE Kansas softball star to win an award from her conference. Wamego’s Ashten Pierson was honored by the Big East on Tuesday.

Canady and the Cardinal finished the regular season 42-12 overall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.