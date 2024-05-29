Topeka’s Canady named college softball player of the year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Topeka High Trojan Nijaree Canady is racking up national honors with Stanford softball.

Canady was named USA Softball’s 2024 Collegiate Player of the Year, as well as Softball America’s Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday. She also earned first team All-American honors from Softball American and DI Softball.

The recognition comes after an impressive freshman campaign in 2023, when Canady was named Freshman of the Year by the NFCA.

The standout sophomore has thrown 310 strikeouts on the season so far, including playoffs, recording an elusive 0.65 ERA in the process. She’s struck out 54 batters in Stanford’s six playoff games alone. Canady pitched a six-inning shutout in the NCAA super regionals, helping the No. 8 Cardinal top No. 9 LSU 8-0 and punch their second-straight WCWS.

Canady and the Cardinal take on No. 1 Texas in on Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.