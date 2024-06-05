Topeka’s Aldridge reopens basketball recruitment

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park alum Ketraleus ‘Bo’ Aldridge is looking for a new school to call home after previously pledging to Arizona State.

Aldridge requested a release from his letter of intent and plans to reopen his college recruitment, he confirmed to 27 News on Wednesday.

The Topeka native spent the 2023-24 season playing prep with PHHoenix Prep in the Overtime Elite League.

Aldridge says he’s already heard from coaches with Texas A&M, Old Dominion, Detroit and Indiana State since reopening his college hoops search.

