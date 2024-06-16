Top youth baseball teams win titles at Harve Johnston/Bryan Wilson tournament

Jun. 15—MITCHELL — Four champions were crowned at the Harve Johnston/Bryan Wilson Memorial youth baseball tournament Saturday at the Cadwell Sports Complex.

The tournament had 24 total participants, which included two divisions of both under-10 youth baseball and under-12 baseball.

In the under-10 division, the Pierre Snappers went 3-0 in pool play en route to winning the Class B championship, defeating the Mitchell Maize 5-3 in the title game.

In Class A, which crowned a champion through a round robin format, the Pony Hills Thunder under-10 team went 3-0 to secure the title. They defeated runner-up Bruce Stingers 11-4 in the Thunder's second game of the tournament.

In the under-12 division, the Madison Baseliners shutout Winner Area under-12 team in the Class B championship game by a final of 7-0.

The Lennox Orioles won the Class A championship, which also utilized a round robin format, going 3-0 for the tournament, defeating runner-up Pony Hills Thunder under-12 team 11-3 in the Orioles' first game of the day.

Canova Gang under-12's Mike Becker was named the recipient of the Bryan Wilson Award, which is awarded to one baseball player who exhibits strong play and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

The tournament is held annually by the Mitchell Baseball Association in memory of Johnston and Wilson.