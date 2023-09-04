Top Yankees prospects Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells debut with energy in sweep of Astros to begin September

Sep 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) runs to first after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Top Yankees top prospects Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells did not take long to prove their worth.

They hit the ground running upon Friday's collective call-up, totaling a combined five hits and five RBI -- headlined by Dominguez's two home runs -- as the Yankees (68-69) swept the Astros (77-61) for the first time since September 2013.

The 20-year-old Dominguez's instant impact, including the go-ahead homer in the finale, is does not surprise Aaron Boone.

"No, because I'm in that camp that believes he's got a chance to be a great player in this league," Boone said. "So he's off to a pretty good start. That's all it is. Again, look, with all these guys, we're going to see bumps and growing pains along the way. But to come in here against a really good team and a great environment and have them handle themselves the way they have is really encouraging."

Wells, 24, earned respect from Yankees pitchers such as Sunday starter Michael King.

"I mean, you can see it," King said. "I think they're phenomenal with men in scoring position -- the at-bats that they've all put together. I think we're just having fun, playing a lot more loose, and they definitely brought an awesome energy in here."

Eight-and-a-half games behind the third AL Wild Card spot held by the Astros and just eight series left in the season, the Yankees' attention is to the future, but the likes of Wells are on right now.

"We did a really good job of managing the small things," Wells said. "So going out there and getting first-pitch strikes on defense and then being able to lay off some good pitches from those guys -- they're a great staff, great hitting lineup. So it's really cool to be in here and it was a really big group effort, to get three wins here."