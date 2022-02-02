Top X-factor players to watch in Super Bowl LVI 'NFL Total Access'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michael RobinsonAmerican football player, running back
- Willie McGinestAmerican football player
NFL Network's Michael Robinson and Willie McGinest reveal their four top X-factor players from the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams to watch in Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network