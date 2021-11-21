Top WR prospects put on a show as Alabama escapes vs. Arkansas

If you like big plays, lots of points, and talented wide receiver prospects, you probably had a blast watching Alabama beat Arkansas 42-35 on Saturday afternoon.

While it was a record-breaking day for a quarterback who’s not yet draft eligible (Bama’s Bryce Young), it was an absolute highlight reel for some of the top pass-catchers in the 2022 NFL draft class.

Alabama’s tandem of Jameson Williams and John Metchie III combined for 363 yards and four touchdowns on 18 receptions, while Razorbacks star Treylon Burks racked up 179 yards on eight receptions, with two scores of his own.

All three of these receivers could end up being first-round picks next April, thanks to the ability to create big plays like these:

"That was the John Metchie drive."@AlabamaFTBL caps off a 98 yard drive with a TD pic.twitter.com/pu2ODlbsoC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

Arkansas answers! Treylon Burks gets @RazorbackFB on the board with his 9th TD of the year. pic.twitter.com/gQDUWnXe6n — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

BRYCE YOUNG WITH THE DIME@alabamaFTBL goes 79 yards on a single play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dbkH0IHR4M — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

Treylon Burks just outran the entire state of Alabama for @RazorbackFB. pic.twitter.com/X1k1gb7L89 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

JAMESON WILLIAMS WITH THE HAT TRICK What an effort for the @alabamaFTBL touchdown. pic.twitter.com/hq8P07K2Ia — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

