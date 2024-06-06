Who are the top WNBA through the first month of 2024 season?

It’s been nearly one month since the WNBA season began and several players have emerged in that span.

Although it’s too early to tell who the MVP will be, there are several players emerging as legitimate candidates, including Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, Los Angeles Sparks center Dearica Hamby, and Phoenix Mercury wing Kahleah Copper.

This season also has brought one of the most closely watched rookie classes led by Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Alongside Clark, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink have made an impact on their squads. Reese leads the league by a wide margin in offensive rebounds with 40. Brink is second in blocks with 23 and third in blocks per game with 2.6.

Here are some of the names that have emerged at the start of the season:

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after making a basket and drawing a foul against the Indiana Fever in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 25, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aces haven’t been as dominant at the start of the season as last year’s championship team which lost just six games. Even with two losses on the season, Wilson is cementing herself as the best all-around player in the WNBA so far. She leads the league in several categories, including points per game (27.9), rebounds per game (12.4), field goals made (77), two-point field goals made (74), and total rebound percentage (20.7%). Wilson has been dominating defensively with 2.6 blocks per game, the second-best in the league.

The Connecticut Sun have dominated the start of the season with a 9-0 start and are the WNBA’s only unbeaten team. The feat has been remarkable to watch, but even more remarkable is how well-rounded the team is. Thomas stands out as the main facilitator with a league-leading 8.8 assists per game. The forward has also averaged 9.3 rebounds per game and is once again an early MVP candidate.

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks to shoot around Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) during the first quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Copper introduced herself to the Mercury in a big way to start the season and averaged 31.3 points in her first three games. Since then, she’s cooled down but still is a leader for the Mercury’s offense. Copper leads the league in total points with 225 through 10 games. Copper has also gotten herself to the free-throw line 56 times this season and has made 45 free throws.

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

It hasn’t been the best start for the young Sparks team, but there’s no doubt that Hamby is handling the duties as the star well. Hamby is another well-rounded player, rebounding at a high level, while also shooting 3-pointers. Hamby leads with 104 total rebounds and is in the top five in points per game (20.4), rebounds per game (11.6), 3-point field goal percentage (50.0%), and field goals (70).

One of the most dangerous shooters in the WNBA, Ogunbowale is averaging 27.1 points per game, the second-best in the league. She also leads with steals per game (3.0) and total steals (24). Ogunbowale has gotten herself to the free-throw line more than any other player with 60 trips and has made all but three.

It's been a great start for the Lynx as they lead the Western Conference with a 7-2 record. Collier has been a major factor and has averaged 21.8 points per game and 11.0 rebounds per game. The forward has recorded a double-double in all but three games. She's also pocketed 22 steals and 14 blocks on the season. Her 75 field goals lead the best shooting team in the WNBA (46.2%).

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

The Rookie of the Month recipient has gone through growing pains in her first taste of the WNBA, but she has made positive strides. Clark is third in 3-pointers made with 27 on the season. She also leads the league in attempts with 91. Clark has logged heavy minutes for the Fever, leading the league with 363 minutes. Clark is fourth in the league in assists per game (6.4). She leads all guards in blocks with 11 on the season.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Caitlin Clark among top WNBA players to watch so far