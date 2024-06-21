Top Wisconsin class of 2025 target receives crystal ball to Florida State

Nicolas Clayton, a three-star class of 2025 edge rusher and top target for the Wisconsin Badgers football team, picked up a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports on Thursday.

Zach Blostein of Noles247 expects the Gainesville native to stay in his home state and commit to Florida State. Clayton announced Thursday via his X account that he will be making his college commitment on Saturday, June 22 at 3 p.m. EST, 2 p.m. CST.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete compiled 51 total tackles, eight of which were for a loss, while recording 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his junior season at F.W. Buchholz High School.

In their class of 2025 so far, Wisconsin has received 20 verbal commitments, including 12 defensive players. Most notably, the Badgers have reeled in four-star linebacker Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM) and three-star cornerback Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL).

Considering Clayton’s proximity to Florida State, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he chose to become a Seminole, though Wisconsin shouldn’t be counted out as an option quite yet.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire