The $150,000, Grade 3 Salvator Mile Stakes Saturday at Monmouth Park drew a strong field of 10 with more than $4 million in combined earnings between them. Leading the field in career wins, with 10, is Nimitz Class, who has won five in a row including the Native Dancer Stakes in April.

Read More...

Top Win Contenders in 2023 Salvator Mile Stakes originally appeared on NBC Sports