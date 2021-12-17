Top wide receivers Texas should pursue in the transfer portal

Texas clearly had several needs to address on the recruiting trail after their dreadful 5-7 season. However, wide receiver help was apparently not one they prioritized.

It’s not to say that Steve Sarkisian’s first recruiting class isn’t great, because it certainly has the makings of a class that can go down as one of the best to ever grace the campus, but they were clearly prioritizing the trenches. Of the 26 players that Texas has signed, 14 are a linemen. The trenches were certainly a need as last season Texas was constantly pushed off the ball.

While the Longhorns excelled in improving the trenches, they were only able to bring in one wide receiver in the 2022 class up to this point.

The class technically has two receivers in four-star Brenen Thompson, who many believe can have an Xavier Worthy like impact his freshman season, and three-star Savion Red who has been projected to be a gadget player that will likely make the move to running back.

While both of these recruits are talented, the staff was hoping to land another high profile recruit like five-star Evan Stewart (Texas A&M) or four-star Shazz Preston (Alabama). There are still some talented wide receiver prospects on the board, but it definitely seems like adding an experienced from the transfer portal would be a more viable option.

Texas’ receiving core outside of Worthy is either unproven or injury prone at the moment, meaning adding someone who has high level experience to give freshman sensation Quinn Ewers another weapon can only help.

Receivers like Jadon Haselwood (Arkansas), Tyrese Chambers (announced top-5), and Mycah Pittman (interest in other schools) are all notable receivers that are likely off the board for Texas, but there still are a ton of great options.

Here are a few receivers in the transfer portal that Texas should pursue in order to sure up their receiving core.

Jadan Blue (Temple)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Jadan Blue exploded onto the scene in 2019, breaking Temple’s receiving yards in a season (1,067) record and catches in a season (95). However, poor quarterback play hurt him the next two seasons, and now he is looking for somewhere he can produce like he once did with good quarterback play. Blue had just four offers out of high school, and as of Dec. 10, is someone who may be getting over looked again as according to 247Sports he holds just two offers from Tulane and UConn with big programs like Mississippi State and Texas A&M reaching out.

Story continues

JADAN… BLUE… WOW! 😮 Jadan Blue makes an acrobatic catch for the Temple TD! Memphis 17-7 | Q2 | 5:03 pic.twitter.com/ENd0fifc0v — Temple Football (@Temple_FB) October 2, 2021

He is a four-year player that has one final year of eligibility, which in the short term works for Texas so they can filter in younger receivers after, while also giving Worthy a running mate for this season.

Frank Ladson, (Clemson)

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

He may be the least productive receiver on this list, but Frank Ladson is a former four-star recruit that has just been overshadowed by Clemson’s very deep and talented receiver room. For some guys a fresh start is the chance they need to prove how good they are like Alabama’s Jameson Williams, who will likely be the first or second receiver taken when he declares for the NFL draft. Ladson has a big frame at 6-foot-3 and has always had potential as a deep threat, but just needed to get stronger to fight off defenses. If Texas misses on other recruits or transfers, he could be a solid contingency plan.

Taj Harris, (Syracuse)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

If there was ever a player that was a perfect match for Steve Sarkisian’s offense, and someone who is the perfect counterpart to Xavier Worthy, it would be Taj Harris. The former Syracuse standout tweeted that he holds offers from Texas A&M, Louisville, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Auburn and Mississippi State. He was once a Kentucky commit, but according to the Louisville Courier Journal he has some academic related issues holding him back.

He is someone who will have two years remaining of eligibility, and already has proven he can be a playmaker. He has nabbed 151 catches for 2,028 yards and 20 touchdowns. Not to mention he is also a monster in single coverage, which is something he would see a lot of with teams trying to contain Worthy.

Most receiving yards against single coverage 1. Zay Flowers, Boston College – 345

2. Taj Harris, Syracuse – 257

3. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama – 219

4. Kyle Pitts, Florida – 210 pic.twitter.com/cp4KRT9Smn — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) October 16, 2020

In 2020, which was his best season with 58 catches and five touchdowns, Harris was among the nations leaders in yards when defenses used single coverage on him. If he can get the off the field stuff squared away, he might take this offense to the next level.

Cam Johnson, (Vanderbilt)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is someone with SEC experience as he was Vanderbilt’s best receiver, and was actually heavily recruited coming out of high school by multiple SEC schools. He had an impressive tenure at Vanderbilt catching 124 passes for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was often double or even triple teamed as he was Vanderbilt’s lone weapon, so having a guy with No. 1 talent and experience to pair up with Worthy will propel this offense.

