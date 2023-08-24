Top Week 0 and Week 1 Pac-12 football games to watch

The 2023 college football season is just about here with Week 0 games kicking off on Saturday. Those in action this weekend include USC, Notre Dame, San Diego State and Jacksonville State in its FBS debut.

Colorado fans, however, will have to wait one more week for the Buffaloes’ new era under head coach Deion Sanders to officially begin at TCU.

After months of conference realignment drama and transfer portal news, actual college football games are finally here and we’re welcoming each and every matchup with open arms.

In no particular order, below are the top Week 0 and Week 1 Pac-12 games to watch:

San Jose State at USC

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Network)

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Why: This shouldn’t exactly be a nailbiter, but college football fans should be eager to watch Caleb Williams as he begins building his resume for a second Heisman. It’s unfortunate that this game is stuck on the Pac-12 network, though.

Florida at Utah

When: Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. MT (ESPN)

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Why: The Utah Utes have an excellent opportunity to avenge last season’s loss to Florida, which is no longer blessed with the services of Anthony Richardson.

Boise State at Washington

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m. MT (ABC)

Where: Husky Stadium

Why: Washington and star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. don’t have it easy with their season opener coming against Boise State.

Colorado at TCU

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. MT (Fox)

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Why: Deion Sanders’ debut as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes should be one of the most-watched games in Week 1. Plus, we’ll get our first look at Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in the Power Five.

Oregon State at San Jose State

When: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m. MT (CBS)

Where: CEFCU Stadium

Why: Depending on how well San Jose State performs in its Week 0 matchup at USC, the Spartans hosting Oregon State could be a decent game to watch. The Beavers obviously have the edge, but this game is worth the watch, especially on a Sunday.

