Top Wake receiver Sage Surratt out for season with injury Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) comes down with a touchdown pass against Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt will miss the rest of the season with an unspecified injury that will require surgery.

Coach Dave Clawson disclosed the severity of Surratt's injury Tuesday but did not provide any further details. The redshirt sophomore appeared to injure his shoulder in the second half of the Demon Deacons' loss at Virginia Tech last week.

Surratt ranks fifth nationally and first among players from power conferences with 1,001 yards receiving, and is tied for fifth in the FBS with 11 touchdown catches. He was a key component of a Wake Forest offense that ranks 11th nationally and second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with an average of 314.1 yards passing.

Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2) visits No. 3 Clemson (10-0, 7-0) on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25