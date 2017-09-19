Top waiver wire pickups fantasy football: Rashard Higgins, J.J. Nelson among best Week 3 adds

It's still early in the season, so you might not have your waiver wire routine down yet. Heck, you might still be wondering what time waivers clear in your Yahoo and ESPN leagues. But even if you haven't got that down to the minute (it's usually between 4 and 5 a.m. ET), you know that when you wake up Wednesday morning, there could be new players on your roster. You want those new players to be the best they possibly can be, and heading into Week 3, you have quite a few legitimate choices between Rashard Higgins, J.J. Nelson, Chris Carson, Samaje Perine, and others.

Injuries, particularly at TE and WR, really shook up the fantasy world last week. As unfortunate as that is for the injured players, it creates new opportunities for backups. Someone has to step up, so why not make sure that someone is on your team?

Even if you don't feel these players are good enough to merit a waiver claim, many will be available as free agents after waivers clear, and scooping them up without moving down in the waiver wire pecking order is always a shrewd move. Depending on the size of your league, you can bet at least the top RBs will go and maybe a couple WRs, but there might be some real gems on the free agent list this week.

As always, we break down some of the top options on this week's wire, but you can find our much more comprehensive list of possible adds, which also takes into account Week 3 matchup streamers, here.

Only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered unless otherwise noted.

Rashard Higgins, WR, Browns. Someone has to catch the football in Cleveland, right? With Corey Coleman (broken hand) out and Kenny Britt not producing, it was Higgins, a second-year man out of Colorado State, who stepped up in Week 2, snatching seven of 11 targets for 95 yards. Obviously, we know little about Higgins -- and the Browns offense as a whole -- but targets are targets and production is production. With a Week 3 matchup against the Colts on the horizon, it's likely Higgins will be in quite a few lineups as a WR3. For all we know, the 6-1, 198-pound receiver winds up being a keeper.

J.J. Nelson, WR, Cardinals. Two weeks, two TDs for Nelson, who was a toenail away from having a third. After 120 yards in Week 2, Nelson is looking like a strong No. 2 for the Cardinals, and while it's true he ended last year hot and has carried it over to this year, we do have to point out a couple things that might sour you on him: His Week 1 TD came in garbage time, and he was out-targeted by Jaron Brown (11 to 7) last week. Even with those things said, though, Nelson is a worthwhile add thanks to his big-play ability, and as long as John Brown (quad) is out, he'll at least be a good candidate for seven-plus targets every game.

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks. The Eddie Lacy/Thomas Rawls co-No. 1 era in Seattle did not last long, and fresh off a 20-carry game, Carson looks like the top guy in the backfield. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recently said he's "anxious to see more" of Carson, and he certainly got an eyeful last Sunday, as the rookie out of Oklahoma State ran for 93 yards. Chances are, this transition won't be as clean as it seems (nor will Seattle play the 49ers every week), as Rawls will still be involved (perhaps more so as his sore ankle heals). Still, Carson is definitely worth a pickup, and he has major upside if he can keep the backfield to himself.

Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins. Rob Kelley did not suffer fractured ribs in Week 2, and it's expected we'll know more about his Week 3 status toward the end of this week. However, with the Redskins playing on Sunday night, Perine is going to be a must-own for Kelley owners, and there's a chance he could be racking up 20-plus carries again as Washington's starter. The rookie out of Oklahoma didn't impress last week, running for just 67 yards on 21 totes, but he didn't fumble, which is big considering the problems he had in the preseason.

