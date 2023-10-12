Top VT HS pass-catchers: These 12 receivers are making splash plays this season

Not every Vermont high school football team boasts a pass-heavy offense that pushes the ball down field.

But nestled in the run sets are pass-catchers that can make splash plays in seconds. They block downfield to spring teammates, often are used to move the sticks, and can break a game when called upon.

The wide receivers — big or small — are unsung heroes of sorts in Vermont. And this list is designed to give recognition to the some of the best the state has to offer.

We limited our list to just one player per team. And while we may not include everyone, that remains for the all-state teams at the end of the year, it serves as a representation of standout playmakers as we gear up towards playoffs.

Enjoy!

(Players listed in alphabetical order.)

Hayden Boivin, North Country Union High School

Boivin’s 2023 junior campaign started with a 4-yard touchdown catch in a win against Burlington/South Burlington and has taken off in each week since. Best described as an athlete, the Falcons star had four touchdowns in Week 5 against Woodstock.

"He’s a threat to score every time he has the ball," North Country coach Lonnie Wade said. "Hayden is a difficult matchup wherever we put him."

Mason Cardinal, Colchester High School

Returning for his senior year as one of Colchester's top targets, Cardinal has about 250 yards on 13 catches with four touchdowns on the year.

Cardinal can play outside as X or in the slot making for a tough matchup for opposing corners and linebackers.

Ian Funke, Mount Abraham Union High School

Funke, a bigger possession receiver, is a threat in the red zone. But can also work in the open field with speed to burn and a knack for moving the chains. On the year the senior has hauled in 25 catches for 404 yards at 16 yards per reception. He has three touchdowns to go along with a 2-point conversion in six games.

“Knowing you have a 6-foot-4 receiver to throw the ball to can sometimes make play-calling easy,” Eagles’ coach Jeff Stein said. “He has stepped up and been a leader on the field keeping a positive attitude. He has great hands and is deceptively fast. He can turn a 7-yard slant into a 40-yard TD. He has been consistent and always gives us confidence in dialing in his number.”

Kaleb Gabert, Burr and Burton Academy

Clocking in with 4.6 40-yard dash with a 33-inch vertical leap, Gabert is the Bulldogs' top threat in the slot. On the year the senior has 25 catches for 329 yards and five touchdowns.

"His quiet toughness make him fun to coach," Burr and Burton coach Tom McCoy said. "Kaleb’s versatility make it hard for defenses to account for him."

Daniel Haugaard-Steffensen, Windsor High School

Haugaard-Steffensen is an exchange student from Denmark, who has stepped in seamlessly with Windsor’s title-contending machine. The Yellow Jackets have won 27 straight with the senior grabbing 13 catches for 420 yards and five touchdowns in just five games.

"He came to us having been very well-coached and is a quick learner," Windsor coach Greg Balch said. "He is an excellent route runner, quick, fast and has great hands. He’s also an outstanding blocker."

Trey Lee, Fair Haven Union High School

In a Week 5 showdown at Bellows Falls, Lee grabbed the game-winning touchdown with 40 seconds left in regulation to keep the Slaters perfect on the year. The senior can play in the slot or on the outside and has 26 catches for 437 yards and seven touchdowns in five games.

"Trey is an outstanding route runner and catches everything thrown his way," Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said. "He has the ability to turn a 10-yard play into a touchdown at any moment."

Jacques Meli, Rice Memorial High School

Meli had a late start with the Green Knights (3-2) after missing the first two games of the season. But has been Rice’s most productive receiver on the year with six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

"He is a hard worker and very coachable player," Rice coach Chad Cioffi said. "He wants to get better every day and it shows through his practice reps during the week. He’s a fun target to throw to out in space."

Ezra Mock, Hartford High School

Mock is one of the better athletes in the state and leads Hartford’s receiving corps in a run-heavy scheme. The senior is a threat to go the distance when the Hurricanes put the ball in the air. This season he has six catches for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"Our team makes their living running the ball, so (Mock's totals) may seem small, but all changed the course of each game," Hartford coach Matt Trombly said. "Any team that doesn’t honor our passing game pays the price."

Deagan Rathburn, BFA-St. Albans

Rathburn is a more traditional X in the sense that he plays on the boundaries and is bigger-bodied receiver. Also the Bobwhites' goalie in ice hockey, the netminder shields defenders when the ball is in the air and climbs the ladder for highlight reel plays.

Against Colchester in Week 5, he had four catches for 115 yards with a 30-yard TD grab.

Brian Rutherford, Champlain Valley Union High School

At the Shrine Bowl, 2022 Free Press' football player of the year Alex Provost, told CVU coach Rahn Fleming that Rutherford had better hands than himself. That's big praise for the 6-foot, 185-pound senior receiver, who has scored at least five touchdowns on the year. In the first game of the year, Rutherford went for seven catches for 152 yards and 2 TDs.

"He can go get the ball, he has those instincts even if the defender is between him and the ball," Fleming said.

Joe Silver, St. Johnsbury Academy

Silver’s ability to play in space and as a downfield threat leads the Hilltopper offense. Against Essex in Week 6, the senior had six catches for 78 yards and touchdown. SJA wants to get the 6-foot-4 receiver the ball often and he has racked up 31 receptions for 473 yards and three scores.

Carter Thompson, Mount Anthony Union High School

The Patriots moved up to Division I this year and that hasn’t stopped Thompson’s production. The Free Press honorable-mention receiver from a year ago has 18 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns in five games. The senior also lines up as the Wildcat quarterback and still accounts for more than half of Mount Anthony’s receiving yards.

“Carter has been an offensive threat for us for the past three seasons," Mount Anthony coach Chad Gordon said. "He has the potential to score anytime he touches the ball. His athleticism, quickness and speed creates a lot of mismatches and he regularly faces our opponents best defender and a double team.”

