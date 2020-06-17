Who are the top villains in Bruins history? Ranking the Top 10

You know them by their names steeped in Bruins infamy, and you know them by their actions on the ice.

The NHL, and more specifically the Stanley Cup Playoffs, have always been about heroes and villains and the kind of heated emotion that gets sparked up on the frozen sheet when one player or another steps over the line.

Some were unmitigated, pathetic turtles like Ulf Samuelsson and Claude Lemieux who threw dirty hits and then never wanted to answer for them, and others were vile, nasty cheap shot artists that ended careers like Matt Cooke. Some were otherwise honest NHL players who got caught up in the moment like Carolina Hurricanes forward Scott Walker.

Some weren't even bad actors on the ice at all, but instead acted as Bruins playoff dream killers like Montreal goaltender Ken Dryden, who was continually somebody who caused playoff disappointment in the 1970s. There are other "Bruins killers" who exist today like Thomas Vanek, Sebastian Aho and Braden Holtby just to name a few, but here are the Top 10 Bruins all-time villains in their nearly 100-year history:

