The top Vikings bounce-back candidate in 2024
After missing six games last year due to various injuries, new Vikings’ running back Aaron Jones is predicted to be the bounce-back candidate by Pro Football Focus. The seven-year Packer still ran for 656 yards and two touchdowns last year for Green Bay while sharing some workload with A.J. Dillon.
Jones mustered 889 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns last year, primarily because he missed six games with hamstring and knee injuries. At the same time, his numbers after contact and in receiving efficiency were largely on par with the past few years, where he was one of the top backfield weapons in football. Plus, Jones earned four straight games with a grade above 80.0 as the season wound down, presumably as he got healthier.
If he can avoid more injuries, Jones could shoulder an even higher carry proportion in his first year in Minnesota, particularly because there aren’t exactly running backs equivalent to A.J. Dillon (especially a few years ago) behind him. Jones should prove key in helping either Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy, given Kevin O’Connell’s affinity for play action.
Jones has topped 1,000 yards three times in his career. Injuries haven’t been a big part of Jones’ history, but now, at 29 years old and coming off of an injury-filled year, it’s something Minnesota will have to monitor. Barring injuries, Jones should be able to top that 1,000-yard mark in 2024 with the Vikings. Minnesota will more than likely have to rely on Jones to win games this year without a set quarterback plan entering the season.