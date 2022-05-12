Top unsigned OL in Washington places Oregon Ducks in recruiting cutdown

Zachary Neel
One thing that Dan Lanning and his coaching staff emphasized when taking over with the Oregon Ducks was that they needed to do whatever they could to keep the northwest’s most talented players close to home during their college years.

So far, things seem to be going according to plan, with Landen Hatchett, a 3-star offensive lineman, cutting his schools down to 5 and including the Ducks in the mix.

Hatchett is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound IOL who is ranked as the No. 2 lineman in the state of Washington. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 46 IOL in the 2023 class, and No. 678 player overall.

In Hatchett’s top-5, the Ducks are among three Pac-12 schools to make the cut, alongside Washington and USC. Hatchett is also planning to take official visits to the Michigan Wolverines and Texas A&M Aggies.

Film

Landen Hatchett’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

89

WA

IOL

Rivals

3

5.5

WA

IOL

ESPN

N/A

N/A

WA

IOL

On3 Recruiting

3

86

WA

IOL

247 Composite

3

0.8617

WA

IOL

Vitals

Hometown

Ferndale, Washington

Projected Position

Offensive Guard

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

295 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on June 7, 2021

  • Visited Oregon on March 4, 2022

Top-5

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Washington Huskies

  • USC Trojans

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Texas A&M Aggies

Twitter

