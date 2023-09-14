The top universities with the most players in the WNBA playoffs
The 2023 WNBA playoffs have started with Las Vegas taking Game 1 against the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun dominating the Minnesota Lynx. The rest of the league will be in action on Friday.
The playoffs feature 95 players participating in the eight-team format with all but 11 coming from Division I programs. The action consists of representation from 42 different schools in 13 conferences. While some players have reunited to share the court once again, others have gone from teammates to competitors.
The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series with the top team from each matchup advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals and finals are a best-of-five series.
Here are the six schools with the most players in the playoffs:
UConn - 9 players
Breanna Stewart, Stefanie Dolson (New York)
Tiffany Hayes, Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Connecticut)
Lou Lopez Sénéchal, Crystal Dangerfield (Dallas)
Dorka Juhász, Napheesa Collier (Minnesota)
Kiah Stokes (Las Vegas)
Notre Dame - 7 players
Natalie Achonwa, Lindsay Allen, Kayla McBride, Jessica Shepard (Minnesota)
Marina Mabrey (Chicago)
Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas)
Jackie Young (Las Vegas)
Maryland - 6 players
Kristi Toliver, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Tianna Hawkins (Washington)
Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut)
Diamond Miller (Minnesota)
South Carolina - 6 players
Alaina Coates, A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas)
Tyasha Harris (Connecticut)
Tiffany Mitchell (Minnesota)
Baylor - 4 players
Kalani Brown, Odyssey Sims (Dallas)
DiJonai Carrington (Connecitcut)
Queen Egbo (Washington)
Oregon - 4 players
Nyara Sabally, Sabrina Ionescu (New York)
Ruthy Hebard (Chicago)
Satou Sabally (Dallas)