The top universities with the most players in the WNBA playoffs

The 2023 WNBA playoffs have started with Las Vegas taking Game 1 against the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun dominating the Minnesota Lynx. The rest of the league will be in action on Friday.

The playoffs feature 95 players participating in the eight-team format with all but 11 coming from Division I programs. The action consists of representation from 42 different schools in 13 conferences. While some players have reunited to share the court once again, others have gone from teammates to competitors.

The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series with the top team from each matchup advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals and finals are a best-of-five series.

Here are the six schools with the most players in the playoffs:

UConn - 9 players

Notre Dame - 7 players

Maryland - 6 players

South Carolina - 6 players

Baylor - 4 players

Oregon - 4 players

