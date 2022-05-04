Top uncommitted players available in the transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal provides college coaches with a new way to build and construct their rosters during the offseason. With the new one-time transfer rule, players are moving around at a higher rate than ever.

Several of the biggest names in college football have already found new homes. Caleb Williams (Oklahoma), Travis Dye (Oregon) and Mario Williams (Oklahoma) all made their way to USC. Alabama raided the state of Georgia by snagging running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech) and Jermain Burton (Georgia).

Texas used the transfer portal to their advantage by totally revamping the offensive side of the ball. Former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers (Ohio State) made his way back to the Lone Star State to play for Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns. Ewers is joined by talented pass catchers Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming), Agiye Hall (Alabama) and Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama).

Plenty of talent is still available in the transfer market. The 2021 Biletnikoff award winner, Jordan Addison, entered the portal early this week. Here are 247Sports’ top 10 uncommitted players remaining in the portal.

DB Chris Adimora (Texas)

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

RB Andrew VanBuren (Boise State)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

CB Josh Netwon (ULM)

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

WR Cam Johnson (Vanderbilt)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

DB Darius Joiner (Western Illinois)

I get a blank page when I try to draw a comparison 👑 …More film in comments🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Fe567JYWxj — Darius Joiner (@Darius_joiner24) January 31, 2022

WR Ricky Pearsall (Arizona State)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

QB Gerry Bohanon (Baylor)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

S Enock Makonzo (Coastal Carolina)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

OT Jonah Miller (Oregon)

Oregon lineman Jonah Miller has entered the portal. Miller is a former four-star recruit.https://t.co/Bp1F5sQXuc — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 18, 2022

WR Jordan Addison (Pitt)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

