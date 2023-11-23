Who are the top uncommitted players in the 2024 recruiting class?

There are 10 uncommitted players in the top 150 of the 247Sports ranking of the best recruits in the nation. And with spots at a premium, there should be plenty of movement in the next few weeks.

Especially with a flurry of official visits planned by a number of top players, it is likely that every player on this list will be off the board and fully committed within the next couple of weeks.

All data comes from the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Players can officially sign their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 20 in the early signing period. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, expect every player on this list to be committed by then.

Jordan Seaton

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Jordan Seaton tells me he’s down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 290 OT from Washington DC is ranked as the No. 1 OT in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/tJNhBqBO53 pic.twitter.com/c6ViLLKcKa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 18, 2023

High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 287 pounds

247Sports Ranking: Five-star, No. 15 in the nation

Kobe Black

High School: Connally (Waco, Texas)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 35 in the nation

Drelon Miller

☀️Summer Player Spotlight Monday: Silsbee WR Drelon Miller (@DrelonMiller)☀️ Miller accounted for 25+ TD's his junior season at Silsbee. The newest @dctf 5-Star will be announcing his college commitment this Thursday (6/29)👀. Full Video: https://t.co/d1kRjmd6ys#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Xx60eLeOqv — Texan Live (@Texan_Live) June 26, 2023

High School: Silsbee (Silsbee, Texas)

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 64 player in the nation

Zavier Mincey

Zavier Mincey picks off this pass on the first play from scrimmage and rolls 22 yards for the Mainland tuddy!! Mainland 7

South Broward 0 11:44 1st pic.twitter.com/BZVOl91frA — Jason Lucas (@JasonVegas22) September 1, 2023

High School: Mainland (Daytona Beach, Florida)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 80 recruit in the nation

Grant Brix

Grant Brix, RT #66

6’6, 280 Logan-Magnolia, Iowa 2024 Trending towards @HuskerFootball

4 ⭐️ #1 in Iowa

20+ P5 Offers

1st offer: KSU Final HS game (35-0 L) #Huskers https://t.co/46ycDXZLXl pic.twitter.com/Q8OKY8sdxb — What does the film say? (@Huskers_film) November 22, 2023

High School: Logan-Magnolia (Logan, Iowa)

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 81 recruit in the nation

Cai Bates

#LSU CBs coach Robert Steeples (@SteepDiesel) found CB Cai Bates when digging through film of sophomore WRs. Bates switched to CB as a junior, and now he’s a Top 100 recruit and LSU commit. Here’s the ball skills Steeples saw in a young HS WR (now CB).pic.twitter.com/2YJbHKBbTl — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) July 26, 2023

High School: Edgewater (Orlando, Florida)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 94 recruit in the nation (de-committed from LSU in mid-November)

Kamron Mikell

Kamron Mikell (@KaMMike_) was tracked running over 22 MPH by our verified Max Speed data 🔥 That speed translated to a game situation on this play 💨 @CraigHaubert @TomLuginbill @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/Z0bBgWsdNV — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) September 16, 2023

High School: Statesboro (Statesboro, Georgia)

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 181 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 104 recruit in the nation

Ernest Willor Jr.

6’4 Edge DE Ernest Willor showing out in Florida ! UA next camp ⁦@UANextFootball⁩ ⁦@ernestwillorjr⁩ pic.twitter.com/PH9jgQogH4 — Anthony will (@flickswithant) July 16, 2022

High School: Concordia Prep (Towson, Maryland)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 255 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 112 recruit in the nation

Courtney Crutchfield

2024 WR Courtney Crutchfield is one of the best receivers in the class. If Eli Drinkwitz gets this done, he’s one of the most elite recruiters in the country. pic.twitter.com/j4yxUcFSPl — Carl Reed Jr. (@CoachReedLive) November 7, 2023

High School: Pine Bluff (Pine Bluff, Arkansas)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 140 recruit in the nation

Jericho Johnson

2024 Fairfield (Calif.) Armijo DL Jericho Johnson will visit #Oregon this weekend, per source. I’m told it’s supposed to be an unofficial visit. pic.twitter.com/cYTO0Pjf2S — Max Torres (@mtorressports) November 22, 2023

High School: Armijo (Fairfield, California)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 149 recruit in the nation

Story originally appeared on High School Sports