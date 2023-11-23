Advertisement

Who are the top uncommitted players in the 2024 recruiting class?

Kristian Dyer
·4 min read

There are 10 uncommitted players in the top 150 of the 247Sports ranking of the best recruits in the nation. And with spots at a premium, there should be plenty of movement in the next few weeks.

Especially with a flurry of official visits planned by a number of top players, it is likely that every player on this list will be off the board and fully committed within the next couple of weeks.

All data comes from the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Players can officially sign their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 20 in the early signing period. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, expect every player on this list to be committed by then.

Jordan Seaton

High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height6-foot-5

Weight287 pounds

247Sports Ranking: Five-star, No. 15 in the nation

Kobe Black

High School: Connally (Waco, Texas)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 35 in the nation

Drelon Miller

High School: Silsbee (Silsbee, Texas)

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 64 player in the nation

Zavier Mincey

High School: Mainland (Daytona Beach, Florida)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 80 recruit in the nation

Grant Brix

High School: Logan-Magnolia (Logan, Iowa)

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 81 recruit in the nation

Cai Bates

High School: Edgewater (Orlando, Florida)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 94 recruit in the nation (de-committed from LSU in mid-November)

Kamron Mikell

High School: Statesboro (Statesboro, Georgia)

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 181 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 104 recruit in the nation

Ernest Willor Jr.

High School: Concordia Prep (Towson, Maryland)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 255 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 112 recruit in the nation

Courtney Crutchfield

High School: Pine Bluff (Pine Bluff, Arkansas)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 140 recruit in the nation

Jericho Johnson

High School: Armijo (Fairfield, California)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 149 recruit in the nation

