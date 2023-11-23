Who are the top uncommitted players in the 2024 recruiting class?
There are 10 uncommitted players in the top 150 of the 247Sports ranking of the best recruits in the nation. And with spots at a premium, there should be plenty of movement in the next few weeks.
Especially with a flurry of official visits planned by a number of top players, it is likely that every player on this list will be off the board and fully committed within the next couple of weeks.
All data comes from the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Players can officially sign their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 20 in the early signing period. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, expect every player on this list to be committed by then.
Jordan Seaton
BREAKING: Five-Star OT Jordan Seaton tells me he’s down to 7️⃣ Schools!
The 6’6 290 OT from Washington DC is ranked as the No. 1 OT in the ‘24 Class
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/tJNhBqBO53 pic.twitter.com/c6ViLLKcKa
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 18, 2023
High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 287 pounds
247Sports Ranking: Five-star, No. 15 in the nation
Kobe Black
‘24 @ConnallyCadets four-star CB, Texas target Kobe Black during warmups in Palestine. @InsideTexas @On3Recruits #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/rGIal0Sjp5
— Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) November 18, 2023
High School: Connally (Waco, Texas)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 35 in the nation
Drelon Miller
☀️Summer Player Spotlight Monday: Silsbee WR Drelon Miller (@DrelonMiller)☀️
Miller accounted for 25+ TD's his junior season at Silsbee. The newest @dctf 5-Star will be announcing his college commitment this Thursday (6/29)👀.
Full Video: https://t.co/d1kRjmd6ys#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Xx60eLeOqv
— Texan Live (@Texan_Live) June 26, 2023
High School: Silsbee (Silsbee, Texas)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 64 player in the nation
Zavier Mincey
Zavier Mincey picks off this pass on the first play from scrimmage and rolls 22 yards for the Mainland tuddy!!
Mainland 7
South Broward 0 11:44 1st pic.twitter.com/BZVOl91frA
— Jason Lucas (@JasonVegas22) September 1, 2023
High School: Mainland (Daytona Beach, Florida)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 80 recruit in the nation
Grant Brix
Grant Brix, RT #66
6’6, 280 Logan-Magnolia, Iowa 2024
Trending towards @HuskerFootball
4 ⭐️ #1 in Iowa
20+ P5 Offers
1st offer: KSU
Final HS game (35-0 L) #Huskers https://t.co/46ycDXZLXl pic.twitter.com/Q8OKY8sdxb
— What does the film say? (@Huskers_film) November 22, 2023
High School: Logan-Magnolia (Logan, Iowa)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 81 recruit in the nation
Cai Bates
#LSU CBs coach Robert Steeples (@SteepDiesel) found CB Cai Bates when digging through film of sophomore WRs.
Bates switched to CB as a junior, and now he’s a Top 100 recruit and LSU commit.
Here’s the ball skills Steeples saw in a young HS WR (now CB).pic.twitter.com/2YJbHKBbTl
— Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) July 26, 2023
High School: Edgewater (Orlando, Florida)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 94 recruit in the nation (de-committed from LSU in mid-November)
Kamron Mikell
Kamron Mikell (@KaMMike_) was tracked running over 22 MPH by our verified Max Speed data 🔥
That speed translated to a game situation on this play 💨 @CraigHaubert @TomLuginbill @DemetricDWarren
— The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) September 16, 2023
High School: Statesboro (Statesboro, Georgia)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 181 pounds
247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 104 recruit in the nation
Ernest Willor Jr.
6’4 Edge DE Ernest Willor showing out in Florida ! UA next camp @UANextFootball @ernestwillorjr pic.twitter.com/PH9jgQogH4
— Anthony will (@flickswithant) July 16, 2022
High School: Concordia Prep (Towson, Maryland)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 255 pounds
247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 112 recruit in the nation
Courtney Crutchfield
2024 WR Courtney Crutchfield is one of the best receivers in the class.
If Eli Drinkwitz gets this done, he’s one of the most elite recruiters in the country. pic.twitter.com/j4yxUcFSPl
— Carl Reed Jr. (@CoachReedLive) November 7, 2023
High School: Pine Bluff (Pine Bluff, Arkansas)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 140 recruit in the nation
Jericho Johnson
2024 Fairfield (Calif.) Armijo DL Jericho Johnson will visit #Oregon this weekend, per source. I’m told it’s supposed to be an unofficial visit. pic.twitter.com/cYTO0Pjf2S
— Max Torres (@mtorressports) November 22, 2023
High School: Armijo (Fairfield, California)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
247 Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 149 recruit in the nation