Top UNC target in college basketball portal commits to Arkansas

For the second straight day, the North Carolina Tar Heels’ basketball program has lost out on a top target in the transfer portal. Just a day after Clifford Omoruyi committed to Alabama, the Tar Heels received news that Adou Thiero has verbally committed to Arkansas.

Thiero made the decision to reunite with head coach John Calipari who took the Arkansas job a month ago. The two spent one season together at Kentucky after Thiero committed to the Wildcats.

With Calipari leaving, Thiero entered the transfer portal and drew a lot of interest from programs including UNC. Hubert Davis and his staff even went to Lexington to meet with Thiero and were considered a serious threat to land him. But as time went on, a visit to Arkansas sealed Thiero’s fate, leaving the Tar Heels on the outside looking in.

Kentucky transfer Adou Thiero following Calipari to Arkansas – if he doesn’t keep his name in the NBA Draft. Would be huge for the Razorbacks if he does decide to go to Fayetteville. Not really sure what it is, but Thiero knows Cal’s system, does all the little things. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 6, 2024

Thiero joins another former UNC target, Jonas Aidoo, at Arkansas which is tough for Tar Heels’ fans to see.

With a few big targets off the board, North Carolina will have to reevaluate some players and find out who is next to target. Options are starting to dwindle and with needs left, it will be interesting to see what the Tar Heels do next in terms of pursuing players.

