Top UNC QB prospect sets official visits to other programs

One player the UNC football staff has as a priority is five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. The North Carolina product is not only one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class but he’s one of the top overall players in the class.

Davis is a top target for the Tar Heels as they hope to continue to land top quarterback talent following Sam Howell’s departure. But they have some tough competition.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Davis has a total of 27 offers from programs like UNC, Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, and Notre Dame among others.

Davis has been on UNC’s campus a few times now and will be back in the coming months. However, he’s also setting visits to other programs and has set up Summer visits to LSU, Clemson, and Georgia per Steve Wiltfong:

Charlotte (NC) Providence Day five-star 2024 QB Jadyn Davis lining up summer visits with #Georgia #Clemson and #LSU already on the radar: https://t.co/FR63vObsWk via @247sports — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) May 11, 2022

Davis recruitment doesn’t appear to be coming to an end anytime soon and him visiting other programs is going to happen. The key for UNC is to get him back on campus and continue to develop that relationship.

