Top UNC basketball transfer portal target focusing on four programs

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are identifying their top targets in the transfer portal as the offseason rolls on. With the program losing Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan, plus the decision of Harrison Ingram to head to the NBA, they have some needs to fill.

And one player they are after is former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo.

The North Carolina native has heard from UNC so far in his recruitment as there appears to be interest on both sides. And while there has been no decision made yet, Aidoo is reportedly down to four schools in his new recruitment in the portal.

Per Jeff Goodman, Aidoo is focusing on UNC, Arkansas, Baylor, and Alabama in the recruitment.

The 4 schools that are heavily in the mix for Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo, source told @TheFieldOf68. Baylor

Arkansas

North Carolina

Alabama The 6-11 big man averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds this past season for the Vols. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 22, 2024

Baylor has already had a big offseason with the transfer portal, most recently landing former Duke guard Jeremy Roach. They also picked up a prediction for Aidoo on the 247Sports crystal ball. That was a few days ago and no decision has been made as of yet.

While the crystal ball is never good news when it goes against your team, the Tar Heels are still in this recruitment. Getting Aidoo on campus is the first step in trying to land him and let’s hope Davis and the staff can do just that.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire