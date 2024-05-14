A top UNC basketball transfer portal target stepping foot on campus today

The North Carolina Tar Heels were lucky to only see one player depart in the college basketball transfer portal, but they haven’t enjoyed that same success with incoming players.

Some people call the transfer portal free agency for college sports, particularly with NIL money being offered to try and sway decisions. There’s fans who like the portal, but others who don’t.

I personally like the portal, in part because head UNC men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis showcasing an ability to bring in impactful transfers. He did it during his first offseason with Brady Manek, last year with Harrison Ingram and Cormac, plus recently with Cade Tyson.

North Carolina has the chance to bring in another top portal player: Vanderbilt’s Ven-Allen Lubin, whom the Tar Heels recently showed interest in and scheduled a visit with.

Lubin started all 26 games last season for the Commodores, averaging 12.3 points per game on 50% shooting, 6.3 rebounds per game and a team-high one block per game.

That visit UNC scheduled? It’s today, May 14 – and we’re hoping Lubin leaves with a scholarship offer.

#UNC’s hosting Vandy transfer Ven-Allen Lubin today. The 6’8, 230-pound forward averaged 12.3 pts (50% shooting) and 6.3 rebs last season. He played his true freshman year at Notre Dame in 22-23. Do you want to see Lubin in Carolina blue next season? 🤔 — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) May 14, 2024

If North Carolina is lucky to land Lubin, who was a rare bright spot on a Vandy team that failed to reach 10 wins, I imagine he’ll compete with Jae’Lyn Withers for the Tar Heels’ starting power forward position. Lubin has the starting experience Withers doesn’t, but Withers knows the system.

Fingers crossed for some good news this week.

