Top UNC basketball recruiting target set to narrow things down in recruitment

At the top of North Carolina’s 2025 recruiting big board is five-star AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class. The small forward plays at Utah Prep and has some of the biggest programs in the country after him in his recruitment.

For North Carolina, they have been involved for Dybantsa for a while now and continue to be in pursuit of him. Dybantsa recently visited BYU for an unofficial visit to check out the program and the campus. He broke down that visit with KSL Sports and revealed that he is set to cut his list down of schools after the Peach Jam.

Dybantsa doesn’t plan to trim down his long list of schools to a top six or eight until after the Peach Jam concludes on July 21. . . . “Everybody’s in the conversation right now, and I’ll narrow it down in about a month,” Dybantsa said.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound Dybantsa has 26 offers in his recruitment and has visited Auburn and USC so far in his recruitment. He will take other visits including official ones and if the Tar Heels can make the cut, I’d expect them to get a visit when it’s time.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire