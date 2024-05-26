Top UNC basketball recruiting target hoping to hear from another blue blood

The 2025 recruiting cycle is heating up this Summer and for Hubert Davis, he’s still busy identifying the top targets on UNC basketball’s recruiting board.

Among the top targets for the Tar Heels is five-star power forward Caleb Wilson. UNC has been involved in his recruitment for some time now, even getting a visit last season. While things have been a little quiet for Wilson lately, he recently talked to Sam Lance of Zag’s Blog to break down his recruitment.

And he revealed that he would like to hear from the Kentucky Wildcats in his recruitment after the Wildcats recently watched him:

“I think this is their first time getting eyes on me,” Wilson told ZAGSBLOG.com. “I really haven’t heard from them at all, but like I said, good program. Definitely high caliber, so I like it.” Wilson said lately he has been hearing the most from Georgia Tech, Duke, Auburn, Arkansas and Tennessee. But he “would like to hear from” Kentucky as well. “It’s an SEC school,” Wilson said. “It’s a very good conference. I feel likes it’s somewhere I can play and have games close to home. So I really like it.”

Wilson is going to take his time with his recruitment, as he should, and likely won’t make a decision for a while now. I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing for the Tar Heels but the longer they stay in it, the better their chances.

