Top Twitter reactions to Geno Smith’s extension w/ Seahawks

The next free agent quarterback domino has fallen. On the same day Derek Carr signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints, Geno Smith got his bag from the Seattle Seahawks. Smith and the Seahawks have agreed to a three year extension worth $105 million. Reportedly, $52 million of this deal will be paid out in the first year.

Seahawks and Pro-Bowl QB Geno Smith reached agreement on a three-year, $105 million contract, including $52 million in the first year, as @Schultz_Report reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

It’s been a remarkable journey for Smith. From being a draft bust, to career backup, to Comeback Player of the Year, to now a very wealthy man.

Seeing the headline Geno Smith, $105 million dollar extension is certainly not one we expected to see a year ago. The reaction online has been overwhelmingly positive, from both Seahawks fans and those happy to see Smith’s redemption arc reach a new chapter. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to this breaking news.

🗣️Geno geno geno!!! Let ‘em hear it!!! — Will Dissly (@Will_Diss) March 6, 2023

Good for Geno, man. Getting paid like that after nine seasons…what a journey. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 6, 2023

Looks like Jody Allen wrote that check tho…. pic.twitter.com/QVkU3oJCdR — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) March 6, 2023

“The Seahawks and QB Geno Smith are finalizing a 3-year, $105M contract extension.” Smith right now:pic.twitter.com/VbMlEOM86r — Moody (@EricNMoody) March 6, 2023

Geno Smith lands the richest contract of any draft pick in #Jets history. Who'da thunk it? The #Seahawks QB agrees to a three-year, $105M deal. #Idzik — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 6, 2023

Genooooooooooo! 🙌🏽 — Dustin, maker of beats (@Dustin206) March 6, 2023

Geno Smith has earned $17.4M to date. He’ll triple that in 2023 alone. https://t.co/kKktBcxXMd — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 6, 2023

“Jets looking to acquire Geno Smith” Geno Smith: pic.twitter.com/QQ7kpN3Fg3 — John Christo (@WhitePepperGDF) February 27, 2023

i think i speak for EVERYONE when i say we are ALL rooting for geno smith. — avery (@JaMarrJungle) March 6, 2023

Geno Smith getting 35 Mil a year makes him only the 10th highest paid QB. Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Daniel Jones are due for extensions in the near future and will most likely be paid more. No one should be upset over this team friendly deal. — Cam (@Camden_51) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr and Geno Smith after securing the bag today: pic.twitter.com/HHSK46EjYZ — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) March 6, 2023

One of the best stories of the NFL this year. Awesome for GENO!!!! https://t.co/EDd7xawAoU — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 6, 2023

I absolutely love the #Seahawks deal with Geno. It will not consume their $$$ for extended years, allows them to draft and develop a young QB for the future and maintain a QB in Geno that the team trusts and with whom they won. This is a win – and I’m also happy for Geno. — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) March 6, 2023

Congrats brudda @GenoSmith3 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 7, 2023

I will add, I love Geno Smith and his story, I think its so interesting to see this multi-year backup come out of nowhere… a lot of us wanted Drew Lock, or to keep Russell Wilson. Geno Smith outplayed Russ, and proved everyone wrong. HE DESERVES THE MONEY just like anyone. — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) March 6, 2023

Geno Smith finally wrote back, and he signed his name on the dotted line — Shawn DePaz (@shawn_depaz) March 7, 2023

it rocks how the general reaction to geno smith getting paid seems to be “hell yeah man good for geno” — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) March 6, 2023

