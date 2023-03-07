Top Twitter reactions to Geno Smith’s extension w/ Seahawks

1
Kole Musgrove
·3 min read

The next free agent quarterback domino has fallen. On the same day Derek Carr signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints, Geno Smith got his bag from the Seattle Seahawks. Smith and the Seahawks have agreed to a three year extension worth $105 million. Reportedly, $52 million of this deal will be paid out in the first year.

It’s been a remarkable journey for Smith. From being a draft bust, to career backup, to Comeback Player of the Year, to now a very wealthy man.

Seeing the headline Geno Smith, $105 million dollar extension is certainly not one we expected to see a year ago. The reaction online has been overwhelmingly positive, from both Seahawks fans and those happy to see Smith’s redemption arc reach a new chapter. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to this breaking news.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

