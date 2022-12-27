Top Twitter reactions to Chargers’ win over Colts, clinching playoff spot

The Chargers are playoff bound after their 20-3 win over the Colts. This will be the Bolts’ first playoff appearance since 2018.

Los Angeles earned its second three-game win streak to earn its spot in the Super Wild Card Weekend.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Chargers’ victory and clinching a playoff spot:

@PatMcAfeeShow I'd like to thank Dicker and @chargers defense for 34 on MNF!! We goin to the ship! @YahooFantasy pic.twitter.com/bW6tdAXyFD — Dillon Shammo (@dshamm1618) December 27, 2022

I became a Chargers fan in week 2 of 2020 thanks to Justin Herbert. Prior to that game, I had watched 3 games of NFL football. This is the first time I get to see my team in the NFL playoffs. I know I haven’t been here long but I’m still crazy excited. 🥹⚡️ Let’s go Herbie. — playoff jules 🫵🏼 (9-6) (10-2) (@nfljules) December 27, 2022

it’s about time plus i’m so happy for herbert https://t.co/WKITJaAHWm — sindi!❄️| 11-4 (@banksprescott) December 27, 2022

#Chargers have now gone 10 straight games without a third-quarter touchdown. The longest such streak in the NFL this season. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 27, 2022

Justin Herbert will be going to the NFL playoffs for the first time in his young career⚡️ Could the Chargers make a run in the playoffs? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JPjK6Aaf1i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 27, 2022

JUSTIN HERBERT AND THE CHARGERS ARE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/CEyBpj1zE2 — PFF (@PFF) December 27, 2022

QBs to clinch a playoff spot in the AFC: – Josh Allen (age: 26)

– Patrick Mahomes (27)

– Joe Burrow (26)

– Lamar Jackson (25)

– Justin Herbert (24) — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2022

playoffs yooooooooo pic.twitter.com/9mXGTN8BG4 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 27, 2022

Just popped into the Chargers locker room because, well, why not? That was a FUN place. Music blaring, celebrating. A playoff bound team. Note: Derwin James is in the protocol but that did not stop him from dancing excitedly all over the room. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 27, 2022

Man, is Baker Mayfield ever going to have a hard time against the Chargers defense – this ball-hawking, wood-laying secondary and this Foles-mauling pass rush, especially if Bosa returns for Sunday's game. No Cooper Kupp, makeshift line, backup receivers – good luck, Baker. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 27, 2022

AUSTIN EKELER MANAGERS HOW WE FEELING?? 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/V9CooHYJmO — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 27, 2022

RT if @AustinEkeler took you to the fantasy championship 🎸⚡️ — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 27, 2022

For the @chargers to be in the playoffs with as many injuries as they had this year would have been impossible for most. Congrats for fighting 👊🏽 — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) December 27, 2022

Lost Pro Bowl left tackle

Lost star edge rusher

Played long stretches without one or both starting receivers

Lost big-ticket free-agent signee at CB

Clinched playoff berth with two games remaining

Got tons of crap

Put some respect on the @chargers' name 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 27, 2022

The Chargers have done it!!! JUSTIN HERBERT IS PLAYOFF BOUND FOR THE 1ST TIME. Not bad for a social media Quarterback. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 27, 2022

And there it is… @Chargers punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2018. And the @NFL will finally get my guy #JustinHerbert in the playoffs…#Chargers #BoltUp #Playoffs pic.twitter.com/gWnxt5W1Ci — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) December 27, 2022

This Chargers defense has been playing at a top-10 level for over a month now. Staley has been cooking. — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) December 27, 2022

Ever since this kid arrived we've been balling. Protect him at all costs @chargers. pic.twitter.com/WxwLuwqpPZ — Nick (@DrDefenseHuge) December 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire