Top Twitter reactions from Chargers’ loss to Raiders

Valentina Martinez
The Chargers’ playoff hopes are tainted after their 27-20 loss to the Raiders. Justin Herbert and company could not make a comeback in the final two minutes of the game after being down by a touchdown.

Las Vegas star receiver Davante Adams had two second-half touchdowns that helped the Raiders seal the win and complicate the Bolts’ chances of making the postseason even more.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the tough loss for Los Angeles:

