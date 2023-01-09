Top Twitter reactions to Chargers’ loss to Broncos

The Chargers lost to the Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Despite the loss, Los Angeles had already clinched a playoff spot. So Bolts fans can take a deep breath.

The Chargers did lose some key players to injury against Denver, however: wide receiver Mike Williams, edge defender Joey Bosa and linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the starters playing so long in Sunday’s matchup:

Only QBs with 25+ TD passes in each of their first 3️⃣ seasons: 🔵 Peyton Manning

⚡️ JUSTIN HERBERT pic.twitter.com/4TPPo6QMMW — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2023

I wish we could’ve sat our starters, taken an L (because it literally did not matter) and felt healthy. Now, we’re banged up, again. Took an L with starters playing which makes it feel much, much worse. I don’t feel that “momentum”, but … #Boltup — Meghann Leigh (@MeghannLeigh_) January 9, 2023

If Williams and bosa doesn’t play next week, Do we fire Staley?#boltup #NFLPlayoffs — Joey Hicks (@JoeyHic84866060) January 9, 2023

It’s okay. We’re in the 5th seed. 10-7 record. Very good season. NFL Playoffs. LET’S GO!! #boltup ⚡️⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/UylhdGs8gI — Charger Victor (@chargervic55) January 9, 2023

Time for Chargers postseason football ⚡️#BoltUp — . (@nellyymarie_) January 9, 2023

We had players that have been injured and haven’t had good reps together so I get the momentum push. We need to understand there were a lot of drops and fumbles that are not Staleys fault. He can do better, but this wasn’t his worst day. He’s shown he can rally our team #boltup https://t.co/IZNtUmxdFx — Reilly Steel (@reilly_steel) January 9, 2023

BIG FACTS!!! He’s got us this far!! Allow him to be the coach and us to be the fans!! Like Kendrick Lamar said “We goin be alright” #BoltUp https://t.co/wqRPnZBdBR — TALENTD (@TalenTDfromSD) January 9, 2023

Alright now that the game is over. Once I hear some news on Mike I’ll know if I feel 💯 for next week or not ! #boltup — Curlytoes ⚡️ (@Curlytoes02) January 9, 2023

Justin Herbert is warming up to go back in! Really fascinated to see what Brandon Staley says after the game to rationalize these choices — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 8, 2023

How many games has the #Chargers lost by 3 points this year!? Bad coaching. Bring on the play offs anyway. #BoltUp #NFLUK — Shane Byram (@ShaneByram) January 9, 2023

We played the starters too long. Hoping Williams is ok. The real challenge starts NOW!! #BoltUp — Bobby (Bozzy) H. (@Bozfirstsince81) January 9, 2023

Patrick Mahomes finished the 2022 regular season with 16 more passing TDs on 51 fewer pass attempts than Justin Herbert. pic.twitter.com/e8X52oP9Tn — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) January 9, 2023

Everything fell into place this year. It’s eerie how everything worked out for us in the end. Just have a good feeling about post season. #BoltUp https://t.co/mxe04UFEKQ — ⚡️ KS Bolts Fan ⚡️ (@BoltsNation21) January 9, 2023

Dude injuries happen in every game, if Staley was going to use the starters than I’m in for it just thought he would’ve pulled them at half — ⚡️Playoff Herbie (10-6)⚡️ (@BoltupKing562) January 9, 2023

Elite receiver injured, lost to a poor Broncos team. Surely no one has marked securing the fifth seed in the play offs in such a poor way 🫣 #BoltUp — Anthony Lewis (@tonylewis92) January 9, 2023

#Chargers HC Brandon Staley decided to play the starters despite being locked in their playoff spot.#BoltUp WR Mike Williams had a back injury and had to be carted off. He could face some heat if the Chargers don't fair well in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ZdnGQ2J50o — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 9, 2023

What all you idiots who aren’t as smart as football nerd genius Brandon Staley don’t understand is, if the Chargers lose their first playoff game because everyone was injured the week before, the playoff loss isn’t Staley’s fault. It’s just bad injury-luck. #BoltUp — Los Angeles Sports Union (@lasportsunion) January 9, 2023

Disappointed in how sloppy the Bolts looked today. Ekeler fumbling the ball, defensive penalties, 💩 run defense and all the freaking dropped passes. With that said, on to next week! #Boltup — ⚡️Tony⚡️ (@TonyDot67) January 9, 2023

Hi Chargers Twitter, We are in playoffs. After much research, I am told that is, in fact, a good thing. *checks notes* Also, we ARE allowed to be happy & don’t have to have a meltdown about a meaningless game. Bolt Up.

⚡️⚡️ — Scott Kramer⚡️ (@skramer00) January 9, 2023

